Sport

Ultimate fighting championship : Abu Azaitar remporte son premier combat

Par décision unanime le marocain, Abu Azaitar s’est imposé face au brésilien Vitor Miranda, lors de son tout premier combat dans le championnat UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Night 134 à Hambourg.

Le germano-marocain fait son entrée par la grande porte pour ses débuts dans la plus grande compétition d’arts martiaux mixtes au monde. En effet, celui que l’on surnomme «le gladiateur» ou «le bulldozer» a réalisé un score de :  30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

