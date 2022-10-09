Le coureur marocain Mohamed Chaaboud remporte le marathon de Sofia 2022

Le coureur marocain Mohamed Chaaboud a remporté, dimanche, le marathon Wizz Air Sofia 2022 en Bulgarie, avec un chrono de 2h13min38sec. Il a devancé les Kényans Serem Naaman (2h18min04sec) et Chemveno Kiprono avec 2h19min29sec. L’autre coureur marocain en compétition, Saji Abdelkabir, est arrivé quatrième en 2h21min55sec.
Chez les dames, la Kényane Cheboi Hildah Jepkogei s’est imposée avec un chrono de 2h45min52sec, devant l’Ethiopienne (2h45min57sec) et l’autre kényane Kahenya Pauline Njeri (3h00min37sec). Près de 4 000 participants ont pris le départ du Wizz Air Sofia marathon 2022.